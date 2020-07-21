COVID-19 Updates: It's been six months since first coronavirus case reported in U.S.

Here is a look at some of the latest coronavirus news and updates for Tuesday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Tuesday, July 21, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story which we are updating throughout the day. The newest items will be at the top.

Here are the latest updates from around Southeast Texas, Texas, Louisiana and some from the world (all times are local Central Daylight Time)

July 21, 8 a.m. – The first confirmed case of the virus in the United States was discovered on January 21, 2020, six months ago. The infected individual was a man in his 30s from Washington state.

He traveled from Wuhan, China, but he said he did not interact with anyone known to have been infected with the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials.

The CDC confirmed that the patient traveled through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Jan. 15 and developed symptoms shortly after. When he saw a doctor, a clinical specimen was collected and sent to the CDC for lab testing.

July 21, 7 a.m. – LinkedIn is laying off nearly 1,000 employees, approximately 6% of its workforce globally, with unemployment in the U.S. above 13% and national economies from Europe and Asia, to the Americas, shrinking due to the pandemic.

The outbreak has disrupted commerce globally, closing thousands of businesses while forcing others to furlough large numbers of employees as they await a recovery. Hiring has slowed dramatically. The number of people applying for unemployment aid has remained stubbornly high in the past several weeks, a sign that many businesses are still shedding jobs and clouding the outlook for jobs. The overall U.S. unemployment rate in May was 13.3%, a decline from 14.7% in April, according to the Labor Department.

July 21, 6:30 a.m. – Coronavirus testing is available today in Beaumont at Alice Keith Community Center at 4050 Reed.

July 21, 6 a.m – Is it safe to go to the gym during the coronavirus pandemic?

It depends on where you live and the precautions you and the gym take.

If cases of COVID-19 are poorly controlled where you live, experts say it’s best to stay away. But if you live in an area where the spread is being contained, there are ways to minimize risk when going for a workout. Follow link for tips.

July 21, 5 a.m – The Gap, Old Navy and Banana Republic will start requiring customers to wear face coverings on Aug. 1, joining a slew of retailers that have already put similar mandates in place to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many businesses have begun to require customers to wear a mask or face covering before entering, regardless of whether or not it is required by that county, city or state.

Follow the link for a list of businesses that have announced that customers at all of their locations nationwide will be required to wear masks or face coverings before entering. This story will be updated as more stores make similar announcements.

July 21, 4 a.m – Nineteen Missouri students tested positive for the coronavirus after an outdoor graduation ceremony and an off-site prom in the same week.

St. Dominic High School, in O’Fallon, Missouri, said the ceremony was held on July 8 and prom was held on July 10. According to the school’s website, the off-site prom was held at Old Hickory Golf Club in St. Peters.

After the two events, the school was notified 19 of the students and two outside guests of one of the events tested positive for COVID-19. According to a release from the school, all who tested positive for the virus began experiencing symptoms after the two events.

Here’s the breakdown by county of coronavirus cases for the eight-county Southeast Texas region...

