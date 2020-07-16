COVID-19 Updates: Jobless aid demand remains high as economy slowly picks up

Here is a look at some of the latest coronavirus news and updates for Thursday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Thursday, July 16, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story which we are updating throughout the day. The newest items will be at the top.

Today's Headlines:

Demand for jobless aid high, even as economy slowly picks up

Here are the latest updates from around Southeast Texas, Texas, Louisiana and some from the world (all times are local Central Daylight Time)

July 16, 6:30 a.m. – Coronavirus testing is available today in Orange County and no appointment is needed.. Testing runs from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center at 11475 FM1442 in Orange.

July 16, 6 a.m. – Unemployment remains painfully high in the U.S. even as economic activity slowly picks up.

That reality will be on display Thursday morning when the U.S. government releases data on how many workers sought unemployment benefits last week, as well as how retailers did in June.

Both reports will be closely watched as new confirmed cases of coronavirus rise in 40 states, including huge spikes in California, Texas and Florida. Surging infections threaten to slow the nascent economic recovery.

July 16, 5 a.m. – Can a pregnant woman spread the coronavirus to her fetus?

It’s possible, but it seems to be relatively rare and scientists think they know why that is.

Many viruses can cross the placenta and infect a fetus in the womb, and evidence has been growing that the coronavirus sometimes can too.

Researchers in Italy studied 31 women with COVID-19 who delivered babies in March and April and found signs of the virus in several samples of umbilical cord blood, the placenta and, in one case, breast milk. But this sort of testing can just detect bits of genetic material — it doesn't mean there is virus capable of causing infection in those places.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Here's the breakdown by county of coronavirus cases for the eight-county Southeast Texas region...

