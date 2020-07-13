COVID-19 Updates: Election costs soar in preparation for voting during pandemic

Here is a look at some of the latest coronavirus news and updates for Monday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Monday, July 13, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story which we are updating throughout the day. The newest items will be at the top.

Today's Headlines:

Election costs soar in preparation for voting during COVID-19 pandemic

Latest updates:

Here are the latest updates from around Southeast Texas, Texas, Louisiana and some from the world (all times are local Central Daylight Time)

July 13, 6:30 a.m. – There are two testing site open on Monday in Beaumont and Kountze.

Testing is available at Northridge Manor, 4155 Maida in Beaumont from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Testing is also available in Kountze from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Crestwood Baptist Church, 1150 Highway 69 South.

July 13, 6 a.m. – The demand for mail-in ballots is surging. Election workers need training. And polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As officials prepare for the Nov. 3 election, one certainty is clear: It's coming with a big price tag.

“Election officials don’t have nearly the resources to make the preparations and changes they need to make to run an election in a pandemic,” said Wendy Weiser, head of the democracy program at the Brennan Center for Justice. “We are seeing this all over the place.”

Here’s the breakdown by county of coronavirus cases for the eight-county Southeast Texas region...

