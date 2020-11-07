COVID-19 Updates: Coronavirus front line workers have no workers' comp guarantees

Here is a look at some of the latest coronavirus news and updates for Saturday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Saturday, July 11, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story which we are updating throughout the day. The newest items will be at the top.

Today's Headlines:

COVID-19 front line workers have no workers' comp guarantees

30-year-old patient dies in San Antonio hospital after attending 'COVID Party'



As Texas morgues fill up, refrigerator trucks are on the way in several counties

Latest updates:

Here are the latest updates from around Southeast Texas, Texas, Louisiana and some from the world (all times are local Central Daylight Time)

July 11, 11:00 a.m. – As Texas continues a weeks-long streak of setting grim coronavirus records, the most somber one was reached Friday: The virus has killed 3,013 people, according to the Department of State Health Services.

Their deaths come as counties prepare for a surge in fatalities, some by requesting trailers to expand their hospital and county morgue capacities.

In Nueces County, which includes the city of Corpus Christi, the morgue is already full. County medical examiner Dr. Adel Shaker has requested an extra morgue trailer, provided by FEMA to local authorities. The refrigerated truck has a temperature-control system and can accommodate up to 40 more bodies, adding to the current 12-body capacity located inside the morgue building itself.

July 11, 10:00 a.m. – A 30-year-old patient died after attending what's being called a "COVID Party," said Methodist Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jane Appleby. "This is a party held by someone diagnosed with the COVID virus, and the thought is that people get together to see if the virus is real if anyone gets infected," Appleby said.

"Just before the patient died, they looked at their nurse and said, 'I think I made a mistake. I thought this was a hoax, but it's not,'" Appleby said. Appleby said several of their critically ill coronavirus patients are in their twenties and thirties. It's a growing trend seen across San Antonio. Read more here.

July 11, 9:50 a.m. – Essential workers who get the coronavirus on the job have no guarantee in most states they'll qualify for workers' compensation to cover lost wages and medical care.

Fewer than one-third of the states have enacted policies that shift the burden of proof for coverage of job-related COVID-19 so workers like first responders and nurses don't have to show they got sick by reporting for a risky assignment.

Here’s the breakdown by county of coronavirus cases for the eight-county Southeast Texas region...

