COVID-19 Updates: Some GOP officials now saying masks can save lives

BEAUMONT, Texas — This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Monday, June 29, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story.

Active cases: Active cases: 1,739 Fatalities: 48 Recovered: 744 Positives: 2,531 Hospitalized in Jefferson County: 73

July 1, 6:30 a.m. — As a surge of infections hammers the South and West, GOP officials are pushing back against the notion that masks are about politics, as President Donald Trump suggests, and telling Americans they can help save lives.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, a Tennessee Republican, on Tuesday bluntly called on Trump to start wearing a mask, at least some of the time, to set a good example.

July 1, 6:30 a.m. — There are several testing sites available in Southeast Texas today.

Cristo Rey Church: The National Guard Mobile Testing Team will conduct mobile testing at the Cristo Rey Church at 767 Avenue A from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Testing is free and no registration is required. You must bring identification. MTT results can be found at results.txcovidtest.org.

McCabe-Roberts Avenue UMC: Free COVID-19 testing for those with and without insurance at McCabe-Roberts Avenue UMC located at 1205 Roberts Ave from June 29-July 2. Testing will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.