COVID-19 Updates: Macy's still plans on holding annual Thanksgiving parade

BEAUMONT, Texas — This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Friday, August 21, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story which we are updating throughout the day. The newest items will be at the top.

Today's Headlines:

Macy's still plans on holding annual Thanksgiving parade despite COVID-19 pandemic

Aug. 21, 6:30 a.m. — Coronavirus testing is available in Orange County today at the Orange County Convention & Expo Center at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Aug. 21, 6 a.m. — The show must go on in New York!

Macy's has announced its intent to hold the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade despite concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Macy's cited the safe and innovative production of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks as a means to hold the parade in November.

Aug. 21, 5 a.m. — Several dozen aging U.S. veterans, including some who were in Tokyo Bay as swarms of warplanes buzzed overhead and nations converged to end World War II, will gather on a battleship in Pearl Harbor next month to mark the 75th anniversary of Japan's surrender, even if it means the vulnerable group may be risking their lives again amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 75th anniversary was meant to be a blockbuster event, and the veterans have been looking forward to it for years. There were to be thousands of people watching in Hawaii as parades marched through Waikiki, vintage warbirds flying overhead, and gala dinners to honor the veterans.

Now, most in-person celebrations have been canceled over fears the virus could infect the veterans, who range from 90 to 101. But about 200 people, mostly veterans, their families and government officials, will still commemorate the milestone on the USS Missouri, which hosted the surrender on Sept. 2, 1945, in Tokyo Bay.

Here’s the breakdown by county of coronavirus cases for the eight-county Southeast Texas region...

