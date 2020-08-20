COVID-19 Updates: Many likely sought jobless aid after federal benefit ended

Here is a look at some of the latest coronavirus news and updates for Thursday.

Many likely sought jobless aid after federal benefit lapses



AMC reopens theaters, offers 15-cent tickets on Aug. 20

Aug. 20, 6:30 a.m. — Coronavirus testing is available in Orange County today through Friday at the Orange County Convention & Expo Center at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Aug. 20, 6 a.m. — The government will provide its latest snapshot Thursday of the pace of layoffs in the United States, which have declined steadily but remain stuck at a high level with the economy still in the grip of the viral pandemic that erupted in March.

The number of applications that were reported last week fell below 1 million after 20 straight weeks above that level. Yet at roughly 960,000, it was still painfully high. Before the viral outbreak, the weekly figure had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession.

The latest string of layoffs follows the expiration of a $600 weekly federal check that provided vital support for millions of laid-off Americans. Negotiations in Congress to extend that benefit, though at a lower level of payment, have collapsed. The Trump administration is offering a new $300-a-week federal benefit, which states need to apply for and must revamp their computer systems to accommodate.

Aug. 20, 5 a.m. — AMC Theaters said it will open more than 100 theaters in the U.S. starting Thursday, the company has announced. It will end a five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The New Mutants" and "Tenet" are two of the big new releases AMC is promoting.

The chain plans to offer tickets on Aug. 20 at just 15 cents per movie. The company touted the reopening deal as “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices.”

Customers can check the AMC Theaters website to see the status of their theater. The chain says it plans to have two-thirds of its theaters open by Sept. 3, in time for Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated "Tenet." The remaining theaters will open when they are cleared to do so from state and local authorities, the email said.

Here’s the breakdown by county of coronavirus cases for the eight-county Southeast Texas region...

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.