COVID-19 Updates: Utah high schools return to play in one of first HS football games in country this year

Here is a look at some of the latest coronavirus news and updates for Friday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Friday, August 14, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story which we are updating throughout the day. The newest items will be at the top.

Today's Headlines:

Utah high schools return to football, with virus precautions

Aug. 14, 6:30 a.m. — Coronavirus testing is available in Beaumont today at the old Central High School at 88 Jaguar Drive in the girls gym on the north side of the campus.

No registrations is required for the test which will be available from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. today.

WBRZ-TV reports that Baton Rouge police arrested Tammy Dabney, 48, Rodneka Dabney, 27, and Erica Dabney, 46 in connection with the attack on Sunday, Aug. 9.

Kelsy Wallace, 17, said she was attacked after she refused to seat a large group of about 13 people at a single table, which she says was against the company’s COVID-19 policies.

Wallace said she sat six people at one table, but she could not seat the rest of the party because there were more than six people. She said the group became increasingly upset and she tried to get her manager. That’s when she was attacked, Baton Rouge police say.

Aug. 14, 6 a.m. — Thursday's game in Utah was believed to be the first high school match-up on the gridiron since the start of the coronavirus -19 pandemic.

Fans wore masks and players drank from their own water bottles instead of sharing Thursday night at what was said to be the first high school football game in the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The stands were sold out at 25% capacity at Herriman High School in Utah as the Mustangs took on the Davis High School Darts, news outlets reported. The game was believed to be the first high school matchup on the gridiron as schools across the country debate whether to play this fall amid COVID-19 concerns.

The home team's marching band wasn't present, though both schools brought cheerleaders to the game. They wore masks before kickoff but, like the players, did not during the game.

Tickets were sold online and scanned as fans entered the stadium so the school can carry out contact tracing after the game if necessary, KUTV reported. Fans were asked to keep their masks on for the entire game.

Aug. 14, 1 a.m. — More and more teachers in an Arizona school district have resigned over the district’s decision to return to in-person classroom learning, despite COVID- 19 safety benchmarks not being met.

Those teachers have been put in a difficult position. The district says it will fine them for breaking their contracts. The teachers signed contracts when they started, saying they would finish out the school year.

Queen Creek School District officials said that seven teachers have chosen to resign because of the board’s decision to open up classrooms Monday, against state recommendations. But the teachers said that the number of resignations is much higher.

Here’s the breakdown by county of coronavirus cases for the eight-county Southeast Texas region...

