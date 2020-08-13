COVID-19 Updates: Weekly unemployment claims forecast to be above 1 million for 21st straight week

Here is a look at some of the latest coronavirus news and updates for Thursday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Thursday, August 13, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story which we are updating throughout the day. The newest items will be at the top.

Today's Headlines:

Weekly unemployment claims forecast to be above 1 million for 21st straight week

Aug. 13, 6:30 a.m. — Coronavirus testing is available in Beaumont today at the old Central High School at 88 Jaguar Drive in the girls gym on the north side of the campus.

No registrations is required for the test which will be available from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. today through Friday, August 14, 2020.

Aug. 13, 6 a.m. — The number of people filing new unemployment claims is expected to have improved to a new low for the coronavirus-era, but still be above the 1 million mark, according to estimates.

Economists expect new unemployment claims fell slightly to 1.1 million last week, which would mark 21 straight weeks claims have stayed above 1 million.

Before the pandemic hit hard in March, the number of Americans seeking unemployment checks had never surpassed 700,000 in a week, not even during the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

The weekly unemployment claims info will be released Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

Aug. 13, 5:30 a.m. — A puzzling new outbreak of the coronavirus in New Zealand's largest city grew to 17 cases on Thursday, with officials saying the number will likely increase further.

And a lockdown in Auckland designed to extinguish the outbreak could be extended well beyond an initial three days.

It was a turnabout from Sunday, when the South Pacific nation of 5 million marked 100 days without any cases of local transmission. For most people, life had long returned to normal as they sat down in packed sports stadiums and restaurants or went to school without the fear of getting infected.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Here’s the breakdown by county of coronavirus cases for the eight-county Southeast Texas region...

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.