COVID-19 Updates: Antibody drugs could roll out by early fall

Here is a look at some of the latest coronavirus news and updates for Wednesday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Wednesday, August 12, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story which we are updating throughout the day. The newest items will be at the top.

Today's Headlines:

Antibody drugs to treat COVID-19 could roll out by early fall

Aug. 12, 6:30 a.m. — Coronavirus testing is available in Beaumont today at the old Central High School at 88 Jaguar Drive in the girls gym on the north side of the campus.

No registrations is required for the test which will be available from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. today through Friday, August 14, 2020.

Aug. 12, 5 a.m. — Young people ages 13-24 who used e-cigarettes were five to seven times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19. That's according to a nationwide survey of nearly 4,400 adolescents and young adults conducted by Stanford University's School of Medicine.

The study, conducted in May, found that a COVID-19 diagnosis was five times more likely to happen among anyone in that age group that had ever used e-cigarettes. It was seven times more likely in those who had ever used e-cigarettes and regular cigarettes (known as dual users).

A COVID-19 diagnosis was also nearly 6.8 times more likely among dual users in the previous 30 days.

Aug. 12, 2 a.m. — With a coronavirus vaccine still months off, companies are rushing to test what may be the next best thing: drugs that deliver antibodies to fight the virus right away, without having to train the immune system to make them.

Antibodies are proteins the body makes when an infection occurs; they attach to a virus and help it be eliminated. Vaccines work by tricking the body into thinking there’s an infection so it makes antibodies and remembers how to do that if the real bug turns up.

But it can take a month or two after vaccination or infection for the most effective antibodies to form. The experimental drugs shortcut that process by giving concentrated versions of specific ones that worked best against the coronavirus in lab and animal tests.

Here's the breakdown by county of coronavirus cases for the eight-county Southeast Texas region...

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.