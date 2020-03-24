BEAUMONT, Texas — Hand sanitizer is perhaps one of the most coveted items to buy during these days. While important to use right now, it can also be hard to come by. Stores are probably your first trip, but maybe it should be a pharmacy.

Lovoi and Sons Pharmacies in Beaumont is doing something new. It's not a prescription, but it's something everyone wants.

Owner Jasper Lovoi Junior says his family began making the batch last week.

"One of the things that we wanted to do was make a 'better' hand sanitizer. Something that wouldn't dry out your hands and wanted it to be more effective," Lovoi Jr. said

They're making hand sanitizer.

"There was none available," Lovoi said.

Once they were able to put it all in four ounce spray bottles, they did not last long.

"We had about 200 and that was gone by 9:00 this morning," Lovoi Jr. said.

Their new commodity, which contains just four ingredients: alcohol, glycerin, eucalyptus and peppermint is so coveted that there's now a waiting list.

"We've had businesses call us, asking us for 200 bottles. We just can't supply that right now...we've got about 90 people on a waiting list right now," Lovoi said.

Unfortunately, sales have paused for the moment until the family business can get more bottles.

"That's our problem right now, it's hard finding someone who is going to have that amount of bottles that we need and the type of bottle we need," Lovoi said.

Lovoi says he didn't expect his new product to explode like it has.

But serving the community is all that matters, and it's something Lovoi & Sons Pharmacies have been doing for 88 years.

"We're more concerned with helping people, that's the whole idea behind this. That's why we're here, to help people," Lovoi said.

He says he plans to have more bottles by the end of the week. Each four ounce bottle is selling for $15.95 and the limit is four. To get on the waiting list, you can call the pharmacy at (409)-833-7538.

