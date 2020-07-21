Beaumont ISD will spend four weeks in online-only format following change in TEA guidance

With the district's original plan, students were going to spend three weeks with the remote learning format.

BEAUMONT, Texas — On Friday, the Texas Education Agency released new guidelines for schools just a day after Beaumont ISD laid out the plan for the upcoming semester.

The new guidance impacted BISD's plans, and the district will now spend the first four weeks of the semester in an online-only format for students.

Original plans were designed to have students learning remotely for the first three weeks.

There is potential that the online-only format could last even longer.

Dr. Shannon Allen says BISD will ask the school board for an additional four weeks of online instruction.

That means Beaumont schools have the potential to stay virtual for a full 8 weeks.

Dr. Allen said if the school board approves the additional weeks, it doesn't mean BISD will use them.

"As you know cases are continuing to increase. There is a great concern of bringing kids back to class from many of our parents and teachers. We are going to request that the board approve a potential four weeks based upon the cases in our area," Allen said.

Parents have the option to choose online or in-person learning for their students once the online-only weeks end.

Registration started on Monday. Dr. Allen says there was a glitch with the registration, but it's been fixed.

Administrators are encouraging parents to register as soon as possible to help them allocate resources. Registration closes on August 3.

