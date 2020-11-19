Beaumont ISD students will learn virtually during week after Thanksgiving break

Feeding services will continue during that week, along with sporting activities and extracurricular events

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont ISD is making adjustments to its academic schedule that will affect students when the district goes back to school after Thanksgiving.

According to its website, Beaumont ISD administrators 'determined that it is in the best interest of our students, staff and community to have the district transition to virtual learning on November 30-December 4, following the Thanksgiving break."

Students and staff will return to on-campus learning on December 7.

From a Beaumont ISD statement:

Beaumont ISD has determined that it is in the best interest of our students, staff and community to have the district transition to virtual learning on November 30-December 4, following the Thanksgiving break. All students and staff will return to on-campus learning, December 7.

Virtual Learning:

As the district transitions to virtual learning, parents can access resources including device distribution, attendance procedures, tech support and more here.

Child Nutrition:

Virtual learning feeding sites will operate Monday-Friday. Click here for the schedule.

Extracurricular Events:

All sporting events and practices will continue to be held. All attendees are required to wear a mask upon entry and through the event's duration.

This decision is a necessary one made out of an abundance of caution to help slow the potential spread of coronavirus in the Beaumont community. We urge that families follow all CDC guidelines over the holiday, including adhering to social distancing measures, using proper handwashing and limiting large gatherings and all non-essential travel. For more details, visit https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily- life-coping/holidays.html

Thank you for your patience as we continue to go through this pandemic together. We hope that everyone will have a safe and restful holiday.