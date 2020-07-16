Beaumont ISD to start year off with online-only instruction

In September, online learning and in-person instruction will be offered

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont ISD is starting to unveil its plans for the fall semester in a Zoom meeting on Thursday.

The district is set to start on August 17, and instruction will be online only for the first three weeks. This is intended to give students a chance to get used to the new procedures. Beginning in September, the district will offer both on-campus and remote learning.

Device distribution for remote learning will be offered for families who don’t have access to online learning and will take place August 3-7. Virtual training for online curriculum will also be offered for families.

Teachers offering virtual curriculum will be required to attend their respective campus despite not having students in class. Classes may contain students from other campuses.

As for athletics, high school football, cross country and volleyball are all scheduled to start on August 3.

All students, grades 4-12, using bus transportation must wear masks or face shield unless they have a medical condition. The district says they won't be providing face coverings.

BACK TO SCHOOL: The @BeaumontISD 2020-2021 Re-Entry Plan Review is underway & I’ll provide updates in this thread. If you are trying to watch through Zoom, be mindful that there is a limit on the number of people that can join in at one time. Can also watch on district website. pic.twitter.com/qUbivFBAVF — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) July 16, 2020