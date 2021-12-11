Beaumont ISD will 'suspend' district-wide mask mandate

The board gave Superintendent Allen the authority to reinstate the mandate if positive cases spike.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont ISD will suspend its district-wide mask mandate after Thanksgiving, the district announced Wednesday.

The board of trustees voted on Nov. 16 to 'suspend' the mandate for those on BISD buses and in school facilities. It will go into effect on Monday, Nov. 29.

BISD will continue to 'strongly encourage' the use of face masks in school buildings and buses, but will not require it.

Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen was given the authority to reinstate the mask mandate if the district experiences an increase in positive cases.

Masks will be made available for those who do not have access but want to wear one.

The Beaumont ISD board decided to mandate masks at an emergency meeting on August 23.

The mask mandate passed with a vote of 4 – 2 with board members Joe Evans and Kevin Reece voting no. One board member, Woodrow Reece II, was absent.

The only agenda item set for discussion during the emergency meeting was a "COVID-19 Mitigation Resolution" and specifically mentioned the "consideration of face coverings," according to the meeting notice.

BISD was among some Southeast Texas school districts that defied Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's mask order in implementing the mandate. This mandate came after Beaumont ISD announced the temporary closure of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Middle School due to a rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in staff and students.

From a Beaumont ISD statement:

