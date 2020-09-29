Beaumont ISD launches new COVID-19 tracker to report positive cases in staff, students

The district will provide real-time data about lab-confirmed cases through the new online tracker

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont ISD announced on Monday an additional employee has tested positive for COVID-19, and that the district is now launching its new COVID-19 tracker to provide real-time data about positive cases among students, staff and teachers.

(Editor's Note-The above video aired Sept. 16, 2020)

The tracker is being released as the district learned of a staff member of Pietzsch-MacArthur Elementary School received a positive test result.

It will provide "a summary of current lab-positive COVID-19 cases among BISD on-campus learners/staff," according to a BISD news release.

From a Beaumont ISD news release:

BISD Launches COVID-19 Tracker

Today, BISD launched the COVID-19 tracker which provides real-time data regarding positive cases among students, staff and teachers. Moving forward, the District will report all cases through this tracker.

The District provides this data for families, staff and community members as a summary of current lab-positive COVID-19 cases among BISD on-campus learners/staff.

A positive (active) case indicates that an individual has been tested and received a report verifying an acute infection of the COVID-19 virus. Active cases will fluctuate as people recover.

Please visit www.bmtisd.com/covid19 for more information.

BISD Staff Member Tests COVID-19 Positive

This morning, Beaumont ISD received confirmation that a staff member who was on location at Pietzsch-MacArthur tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual was last present at the facility on September 18, 2020. Beaumont ISD’s Mitigation Plan provides for extensive cleaning and sanitization protocols, as well as social distancing procedures, including the wearing of face masks. As such, CDC guidance provides that the risk of someone contracting COVID-19 from the staff member is low and this notice is being provided in an abundance of caution. Nevertheless, Beaumont ISD has been in close communication with officials at the Beaumont Public Health Department, and the District is following all recommended protocols.

Pietzsch-MacArthur was deep cleaned and disinfected following the report of exposure on September 23. The campus is open and operating for employees not directly impacted.