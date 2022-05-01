Beaumont ISD health official shares COVID-19 mitigation strategy as students head back to class

The district says they are seeing quite a few COVID-19 cases currently, but not as many as they saw at the beginning of the year.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Independent School District is sharing the steps they're taking to keep COVID-19 out of the classrooms.

Hamshire-Fannett and Port Arthur ISD representatives spoke with 12News Tuesday about their district COVID-19 protocols.



It's important to note, this is BISD’s third day in school since the holiday break.



BISD confirmed with 12News they are seeing quite a few COVID-19 cases currently, but not as many as they saw at the beginning of the year.

Health service coordinator Julie Nezat said most of the positive cases on their COVID-19 tracker are household spread. That means people tested positive over the holiday break.

We asked Nezat what it will take for a student or teacher to return to school if they receive a positive test.

“Once we get that positive test, we verify the date we give them their return day, which right now is ten days after that date,” Nezat said. “In order to come back. They have to be fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medications. So, they can be taken Tylenol, ibuprofen, anything that would reduce their fever for 24 hours, and then they have to have improvement of symptoms and then they're able to come back.”



BISD will also provide rapid tests to students and staff. Those tests will be available on campus in nurse's offices for people who wish to register.



Members will continue to keep their COVID-19 tracker updated as frequently as possible.

You can find the COVID-19 tracer on the Beaumont ISD website. The district is also reminding you by wearing a mask, you are creating a safe barrier between you and someone.