'Infusion center' opening in Beaumont Monday to give antibody treatment to COVID-19 patients

The outpatient center is able to treat 150 patients every day.

BEAUMONT, Texas — More Southeast Texans have access to antibody treatment on Monday with the opening of Beaumont's first 'infusion center' for COVID-19 patients.

The center is meant to help treat people with a COVID-19 diagnosis and help reduce hospitalizations after a recent uptick in cases in the region.

The infusion center will be able to give antibody treatments to 150 COVID patients every day according to Jefferson County officials. It is set up for outpatient care at 5500 Eastex Freeway in Beaumont and will serve patients seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Southeast Texas hospitals are currently administering treatment to up to 30 patients per day. Anyone 12 or older is eligible.

Officials emphasized your primary care physician will schedule the infusion for you once you receive a positive COVID-19 test. If you test positive and do not a have a doctor, you will be able to call the hotline to schedule an appointment. The number to call is 409-550-2536. Choose option one when you call to be screened for an appointment.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management contracted with a private vendor and is providing all the equipment and staffing to make sure the center is fully operational at Gov. Greg Abbott's direction, officials said on Monday in a news release.