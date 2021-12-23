Vaccinated or not, Beaumont health officials encouraging everyone to follow COVID-19 safety measures

Area health officials are worried that a spike in cases seen during the Thanksgiving season will make a reappearance.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont health officials are highly encouraging Southeast Texans to take necessary precautions this holiday season stating that, “the pandemic is still with us.”

Even though current Beaumont hospitalizations numbers regarding COVID-19 are low, area health officials are worried that a spike in cases seen during the Thanksgiving season will make a reappearance.

“What we are seeing is that a lot of times we a little too complacent and we stop practicing public health measures that are put in place to reduce the number of cases,” Kenneth Coleman, Beaumont health official, said. “With the omicron variant, because it is more transmissible, we are expecting to see a whole lot more cases."

On Monday, Dec. 20, Harris County reported its first omicron-related death. The man was in his 50s, unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

“It’s just like the delta,” Coleman said. “It’s more severe with people who are unvaccinated as well as people with severe underlying health conditions.”

Health officials said those who have severe underlying health conditions and the elderly are the most vulnerable to the variant. However, they encourage everyone, vaccinated or not, to take necessary precautions.

“It’s not that you shouldn’t worry about it,” Coleman said. “As public health officials, we are concerned with every citizen. We just want everyone to continue practicing the public health measures that been proven to work.”

Coleman encourages those who are not vaccinated to get vaccinated. He also highly recommends that those who are eligible to get a booster shot.

“We are encouraging everyone to get the booster, but ,you know, you get the booster six months after your second dose,” he said.

Regardless of an individual’s current health or vaccination status, health officials are asking all Southeast Texans to follow the safety measures that have been proven to work.

“We’re just asking everyone to wear a mask, whether your vaccinated or not, especially if you’re going to be around a crowd a people that you do not know their vaccination status,” Coleman said. “Secondly we are asking everyone to get vaccinated if they have not been vaccinated. Thirdly, we want everyone to everyone, if it’s been at least 6 months since your second dose, to get your booster.”

Coleman reminded Southeast Texans that the pandemic is not over. He said it will take everyone doing their part for all to remain safe and for us to beat this virus.