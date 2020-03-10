Beaumont doctor gives perspective seven months into COVID-19 pandemic

Will President Trump testing positive for COVID-19 change how Americans view the virus? "Keep wearing a mask is the big thing," Dr. Levine said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Some people are wondering whether President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis will change how Americans view the virus.

Dr. Msonthi Levine talked about what has changed over the course of the coronavirus pandemic and what he wants patients to know.

Data from the state of Texas puts coronavirus deaths at less than one percent compared to those tested. But less than one percent is still over 15,000 deaths.

15,891 families lost a loved one.

In March, Mike Westbrook became the first in Southeast Texas to lose their battle with the virus. As the months went by, 12News talked to several Southeast Texans who lost loved ones.

In the beginning of the pandemic, there was uncertainty everywhere.

"Personally for me, there was a lot of fear, just a lot of unanswered questions," Levine said.

Like everyone else, he did not know what to expect. Fast forward seven months, and now everyone has new routines, but Dr. Levine said it is becoming easier to people to forget about the virus.

"I ask my patients all the time if they have questions, and less than five percent have any questions," he said. "They don't want to talk about it, they're tired of it, they're ready to move on."

Dr. Levine also said the amount of testing being done isn't as much as he thought it would be by now.

"I expected at this point in the pandemic for testing centers to be kind of everywhere, but there hasn't," he said.

Even as people become more comfortable going out, Dr. Levine said catching the virus is preventable. He continued to reiterate what experts have been saying for half a year now.

"From a doctor's standpoint, just pedal to the metal, keep wearing a mask is the big thing," he said.

