Beaumont doc says it's time to scale back as coronavirus cases keep rising

“We’re all worried that things are going to go back to the way they were in April and actually the numbers are already there."

BEAUMONT, Texas — While some may wonder if Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s pause on the reopening of Texas is it too little too late one Beaumont doctor says it’s time to scale back.

As new coronavirus cases continue to rise, Texas businesses that have already opened don't have to change their capacities. The public still has access to pretty much any businesses or area they choose.

A state that is practically opened 100% is now facing a spike in the virus that is growing into Texas-sized numbers.

“Anything we can do right now is going to help us in the coming weeks,” says Dr. Nicole Hancock of the Diagnostic Group at Baptist Hospital.

“We've seen whole families essentially have to be hospitalized because they attended a family event,” she told 12News Thursday.

Hancock says the number of patients coming in with coronavirus is concerning.

“We’re all worried that things are going to go back to the way they were in April and actually the numbers are already there,” she said.

For the third day in a row more than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported for the state of Texas prompting Governor Abbott to make a change.

“Everyone now needs to understand, the spread of COVID-19 is real in the state of Texas,” Abbott said this week.

Abbott has now paused reopening the state any further than phase three which went into effect earlier this month.

Businesses are still allowed to remain open which means most of them can still hold more than 50% of their capacity.

But what if they were to scale back?

“If a business is essential, absolutely it has to stay open, but if not at this point I think it's time to scale back,” Dr. Hancock said.

She supports Judge Branick's new mask mandate adding anything people can do to slow the spread is a plus.

However, she says it'll take time to see the results.

“Unfortunately, cases that are going to be happening (now) we're not going to see those for two weeks,” Hancock said.

The State of Texas remains open with recommendations for everyone to stay safe.

“We're at that stage now where if you do not need to go out and go to work, to the store or engage in some other activity, the best thing that you can do is stay at home,” Abbott said.

Dr. Hancock stresses that if you feel sick don't wait to seek care. Lately she's noticed more people coming in already sicker than ever.