BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Public Health Department has confirmed that a second Beaumont resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

No information about the resident has been released due to confidentiality laws. It's unclear if the person contracted the virus while traveling, but BPHD did say "there is no evidence of community spread".

"The immediate risk for Beaumont residents remains low," BPHD said in a news release Saturday. "We have worked very hard planning and preparing for this moment. THere are steps in place to safeguard the community."

BPHD says they are conducting an epidemiological investigations to identify people the person who tested positive may have been in contact with. This includes family, friends, co-workers and other potential contacts, the news release said.

Beaumont confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 18.

Similar to the second case, no specific information about the individual's condition or how they contracted the virus was released.

Health officials did say the individual was self-quarantining at home.

There are now also confirmed cases in Chambers and Liberty County. A Hardin County man also says he tested positive for COVID-19 while working in Louisiana.

SYMPTOMS:

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, the CDC says.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice.

PREVENT THE SPREAD:

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol . Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

with people who are sick Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Stay home if you’re sick

Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Learn what to do if you are sick.

Cover coughs and sneezes

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow. Throw used tissues in the trash.

in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Clean and disinfect

Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily . This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks. If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.

