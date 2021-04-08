Fully vaccinated Beaumont City Councilman Audwin Samuel tests positive for COVID-19

“I have had both shots and have been trying very hard to remember to mask up when indoors, keep a social distance and wash my hands after touching surfaces."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Councilman Audwin Samuel confirmed Thursday evening that he tested positive for the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated, according to a Facebook post.

The 3rd Ward representative took to social media urging the Southeast Texas community to be careful very about their surroundings as the Delta variant continues to spread.

“It is very dangerous at this time," he said. "Assume everyone is asymptomatic. This viral wave is much more contagious than the first.”

Samuel said he took the proper health precautions throughout the pandemic, but on Wednesday, he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I have had both shots and have been trying very hard to remember to mask up when indoors, keep a social distance and wash my hands after touching surfaces,” he said in part.

Data shows fully vaccinated people have shown milder symptoms after contracting the virus than people who are unvaccinated.

While Samuel is in quarantine, he said he’s feeling blessed.

“I am thankful that I’ve been vaccinated because so far, I just feel a little under the weather,” Samuel said.

The Beaumont leader is encouraging others to avoid crowded placed, maintain social distancing and use face masks, and wash your hands often.

“Be very careful and take all precautions,” he said.

