Beach goers maintaining social distancing while celebrating Labor Day

There's no doubt, COVID-19 changed the summer. For many, it also changed the way they celebrated Labor Day

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — With masks and social distancing rules in place, some people put the thought of COVID-19 on the back burner, hoping to enjoy Labor Day the way they used to.

It's usually a day for folks to say goodbye to summer, but with COVID-19 summer was a lot different this year.

That's why many at Crystal Beach on Monday were trying to put a little normalcy back in their lives.

Larry Love was one of those celebrating at the beach.

"We're out here having a good time with our dogs and friends, just swimming and trying to enjoy each other," Love said.

Whether you spent the holiday grilling, at the pool or even trying to find a hidden treasure on the beach, it was different this year.

Health officials have encouraged people to maintain the distance and guidelines while celebrating this year. On the Bolivar Peninsula, people chose to spread out on their own.

"The beach isn't super packed today and even if it was we wouldn't go near people we didn't know,"

Others weren't as worried about the health risk. One man said he hopes folks were able to relax and get rid of stress this holiday.