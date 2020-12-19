Baptist Hospital gives doctors first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

More Southeast Texas doctors and nurses are rolling up their sleeves to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

All three of our local hospital systems have started the vaccination process.

CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth vaccinated more than 100 staff members. The Medical Center of Southeast Texas is also giving their employees vaccines, but is not reporting daily data.

Baptist Hospital did a trial run of their vaccine clinic Friday morning, which seemed like a shot of hope for five physicians who work directly with patients infected with coronavirus.

Baptist Hospital's plan is to have their full vaccine clinic fully operational by Monday. Then staff members at the hospital will be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine Monday through Wednesday over the next two weeks.

During a time when many are hoping for a Christmas miracle, doctors at Baptist Hospital said the vaccine clinic was like a medical miracle.

"This is hope. This is hope right here," internal medicine physician Nicole Hancock said. "It was exciting for me because I think this is what America needs."

The clinic started around 8:30 Friday morning. Each doctor had to fill out registration paperwork before getting a shot in the arm.

"I didn't feel anything," Dr. Ray Callas said. "It was exciting for me."

After being vaccinated, each of them waited 15 minutes for observation.

"It was exhilarating to get the first dose of the vaccine," Dr. Osman said.

Dr. Callas battled COVID-19 himself earlier this year. He said if anyone is on the fence about getting the vaccine, they should not be.

"America needs everyone to be vaccinated," he said.

Side effects for the vaccine may include feeling fatigue or some pain at the injection site.

Today was a day the staff will never forget, marketing director Mary Poole said.