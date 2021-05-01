Baptist Hospital constructing medical mobile unit as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue climbing

The tent can house 12 patients at a time

BEAUMONT, Texas — The surge in coronavirus cases has stretched hospitals in Jefferson County thin. As a result, Baptist Hospital reached out to the state for some assistance.

On Monday, construction started on a medical mobile unit. Construction on the unit started at 8 a.m. Major progress has been made throughout the day, and it's expected to be totally done by Monday night.

Last week, Baptist Hospital requested assistance from the state to deal with the surge in hospitalization. In an effort to lighten the load, the medical mobile unit was brought in outside the emergency center.

It will provide more space to treat patients, specifically those who are not dealing with COVID-19 illnesses.

The tent, which has an air conditioner, houses up to 12 patients at any given time. Officials say patients can expect the same level of treatment they would get inside of the hospital.

"We are holding a lot of patients in the emergency room to be admitted upstairs. So there's not a large capacity, as well in the state," nurse Melissa Thompson said. "It's not just here at Baptist but at other hospitals as well, it's been a struggle. We're very confident in this process and we can provide the best care for the community."

The mobile unit can withstand winds of up to 100 miles per hour, Baptist Hospital officials say it's believed to be the first unit brought to our area during the pandemic.

The hospital hopes to start treating patients inside of the unit starting on Tuesday.