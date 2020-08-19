Asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 is happening, but it's difficult to pinpoint just how often

Judith Smith with the Port Arthur Health Department says up to 20% of the positive cases they say are people without symptoms

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Health experts say coronavirus spreads mostly through droplets from a contagious person's nose or mouth. Here's what makes the virus so tricky: some people never show any symptoms.

Judith Smith with the Port Arthur Health Department says some people who have received positive test results didn't have any symptoms.

"We talk to so many people who actually say 'I went to get tested, just because I wanted to get tested' and they find out they are positive," Smith said

She estimates up to 20% of positive cases are people who are asymptomatic.



"We are still seeing quite a bit of positive cases that are asymptomatic. Maybe 1 in 5," Smith said.

While the CDC hasn't determined just how common asymptomatic spread is, they do estimate those who are considered pre-symptomatic, someone infected with the virus and and later develops symptoms could be responsible for 50% of transmissions.



"There's literally so much about really about this virus that we are still learning," Smith said.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick says he hopes people will continue to follow the guidelines experts recommend.



"I just hope people will continue use those face coverings, use good hygiene, social distancing and avoid big gatherings," Branick said.