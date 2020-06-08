COVID-19 testing at Minute Maid Park starts Saturday

Governor Greg Abbott said the site will be able to process up to 2,000 tests a day.

HOUSTON — The home of the Houston Astros will serve as a COVID-19 testing site starting on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Minute Maid Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week to help people get tested for coronavirus.

Governor Greg Abbott announced the partnership between the Astros and the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Thursday. Governor Abbott said the site will be able to process up to 2,000 tests a day.

"The State of Texas continues to work diligently to increase access to testing in communities that need it most," said Gov. Abbott in a news release. "We are proud to partner with the Houston Astros to provide more testing in the city of Houston."

The site will feature eight drive-thru testing lanes and four walk-up testing lanes. Spanish-speaking staff will be available on-site. No healthcare provider is required for test administration.

"We’re pleased to partner with the state and local health departments to provide another testing option in our city," said Astros owner and chairman Jim Crane in a news release. "We are happy to continue to assist our community as we collectively fight this pandemic."

To book an appointment and learn more, visit Texas.curativeinc.com.

The partnership comes as Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced surge testing available from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays at CyFair ISD's Pridgeon Stadium, and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays at San Jacinto College Central in Pasadena.