As Texas hits pause on reopening Southeast Texas businesses continue at current phase

BEAUMONT, Texas — An alarming spike in COVID-19 cases has Texas Governor Greg Abbott hitting pause and halting the state's reopening plans.

On Thursday Texas reported 5,996 confirmed new cases of the coronavirus exceeding records set Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Lone Star State has registered more than 17,000 new cases in the past three days.

In Southeast Texas the governor's decision means that for the most part businesses are running as they have been at the current level the governor has already permitted.

Businesses have been advised to continue to observe health protocols and follow guidance from local leaders.

The "pause" has left restaurants able to operate at 75%, bars, amusement parks and water parks and virtually all other businesses at 50%.

The governor hit pause on re-opening because Texas reached record-high numbers coronavirus cases and reported 12 consecutive days of record-high hospitalizations.

However, the governor says a shutdown would be a last resort.

“We are keenly focus on making sure that we are implementing strategies that reduce the spread of the coronavirus in Texas as well as reduce the number of people who are hospitalized,” Abbott said this week.

Businesses were soon expected to have more "autonomy" if the governor did not hit the pause button according to Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick.

Abbott’s pause order also temporarily halts elective surgeries in Bexar, Dallas, Harris and Travis county

The strategic move is meant to have more hospital beds open for COVID-19 patients.

The elective surgery pause does not include hospitals in Southeast Texas as those surgeries continue as scheduled.