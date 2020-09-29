As flu season starts, Southeast Texas doctor says several patients have already tested positive for COVID-19 and flu

Dr. Gary Mennie says it's very important that folks get the flu shot this year

BEAUMONT, Texas — As flu season starts, a few patients of the Southeast Texas Medical Center have tested positive for both COVID-19 and the flu.

Dr. Gary Mennie says you can have more than one diagnosis at once.

"You can have a dual diagnosis, dual infection. You can be infected with both," Mennie said. "And you can be infected with strep, COVID, and flu."

Being sick with different viruses at the same time can make your recovery more difficult.

Mennie said it's important for people to get their flu vaccines.

The CDC said October is the best month to get vaccinated.

"I would say better late than never but if you can get it early -- you want to get it early," Mennie said.

If not for your own health, consider this.

"Now you add flu patients and covid patients and the possibility of those co-existing," Mennie said. "Yeah, it's concerning again do you overload the hospitals is there that chance?"

The looming threat of additional hospitalizations due to the flu has medical health professionals asking everyone to do their part and protect themselves with a flu shot.