TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday announced new measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state, including expanding a previously-announced order that anyone flying in from some areas of the country must be quarantined to include some of the country's most populous states and cities.

In addition to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and New Orleans, anyone flying in from Miami, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, California or Washington state will now be required to be quarantined for 14 days, or for as long as they plan to stay in Texas.

Additionally, anyone traveling into Texas via road from Louisiana – where 151 people have died from COVID-19 – will also be required to quarantine. Travel associated with commercial business, military or healthcare response and infrastructure needs will be exempt from that element of the order.

Abbott also announced a new executive order that halts "dangerous felons" from being released into Texas streets, after the governor says there have been reports of local communities considering doing so to combat the spread of COVID-19 within jails and prisons.

However, he said that would only exacerbate the current situation.

“Releasing dangerous criminals makes the state even less safe, and complicates our ability to respond to the disaster caused by COVID-19," Abbott said.

The state had announced other measures in recent days meant to bolster the frontline forces against the pandemic, including waiving some regulations to strengthen the nurse workforce.

In addition, Abbott has temporarily waived expiration dates for licenses when it comes to pharmacists and pharmacist technicians, so they can focus on helping patients without having to renew.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, there have been 2,539 cases of the novel coronavirus and 34 deaths in Texas, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, which includes presumptive-positive cases of the virus in its count.

