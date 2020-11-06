JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — As Texas recorded a new daily high of 2,504 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 21% of that number came from Jefferson County alone.

The 537 new coronavirus cases nearly doubles its previous total. The number caught everyone off guard — from Jefferson Co. Judge Jeff Brannick to Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Texas Department of State Health Services blames the spike in new cases in Jefferson Co., which includes Beaumont and Port Arthur, on "a change in how the local health department is reporting" cases from the three state prison units in the county, DSHS spokesperson Chris Van Deusen told the Texas Tribune.

Those facilities include the Larry Gist State Jail, Mark W. Stiles Unit and the Richard P. LeBlanc Unit.

Brannick told 12News Thursday that he spoke with Gov. Abbott Wednesday night. He says his office is looking into where the breakdown in reporting occurred, and he says he is focused on getting it corrected.

Brannick says that includes giving a TDCJ a seat at the table when it comes to local and county operations.

CORONAVIRUS ON THE RISE

Texas has reported record-high number of new cases and hospitalizations since June 8.

On Wednesday, the state reported 2,153 hospitalizations across Texas. DSHS also reported 2,504 new COVID-19 cases. That is the largest one day spike in cases since testing began in March.

Hospitalizations reported



June 8: 1,935

June 9: 2,056

June 10: 2,153

Data is from June 8-10, 2020

Data from TX DSHS

Jefferson Co. is also seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in local hospitals.

The last reported date of June 9 included 14 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations and 17 COVID-19 patients in the ICU. That is the highest number of patients in the ICU since April 22.

The Texas stay home order initiated by Gov. Abbott ended May 1. Since then, Texas began reopening businesses in phases.

Beginning Friday, restaurants across the state are allowed to expand occupancy levels to 75%. Currently, restaurants and bars are allowed to operate at 50% occupancy.

After reopening on May 1, Southeast Texas saw a decline in the 14 day moving average of cases. Those numbers began increasing around May 12th before the average flattened a few days later. But by late May, the 14 day average began rising and continues to see increases every day.

Part of the increase can be attributed to an increase in testing. However, state and local officials also look at hospitalizations and fatalities linked to COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS & PRISONS

Statewide, 59% of the state's 106 prison units have active cases. More than a 1,000 prison workers and 7,200 inmates have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest figures.

Seven prison workers and 46 inmates have died of complications related to COVID-19. The deaths of 33 inmates are pending a final determination of cause of death.

“I’m scared every day. I’m very, very, very scared,” a Hutchins correctional officer told WFAA-TV. He asked that his identity be concealed and to remain anonymous because he fears losing his job for speaking out about conditions inside the prison.

He and other correctional officers told WFAA the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prison system, was too slow to stop accepting prisoners from county jails and has put employees’ lives at risk by continuing to send guards assigned to work at one unit to other units.

TDCJ spokesman Jeremy Desel defended the prison system’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Correctional officers are a hardy bunch and a group that are determined to provide the best service that they can provide to the citizens of the state of Texas,” he told WFAA. “We’re asking a lot of our correctional officers. We’re providing them with all the tools we can provide them with.”

