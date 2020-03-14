BEAUMONT, Texas — 12News is committed to bringing facts not fear about the coronavirus to Southeast Texas. To help viewers understand the impacts and decisions made at a local level, we will be hosting a #FactsNotFear Town Hall Monday.

The town hall will include city, county and local health leaders who will be able to answer questions about the virus and discuss the local impacts.

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames and Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick will be among the panelist for this town hall.

Judge Branick declared after he signed a disaster declaration Friday. That declaration allows the county to cancel events and limit large gatherings.

RELATED: Jefferson County judge signs disaster declaration Friday afternoon

The 12News #FactsNotFear Town Hall will air from 6-7 p.m. on KMBT ABC, KJAC NBC, 12NewsNow.com, the 12NewsNow Facebook page and the 12NewsNow YouTube page.

You can text questions for the panel before the town hall on Monday. Simply send questions to 409-838-1212.

Remember message and data rates may apply.

