HOUSTON — Two Houston-area bars and 10 others in Texas had their permits suspended for 30 days after undercover operations determined that the bars were not operating safely.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission suspended the permits for Handlebar Houston and BARge 25 in Seabrook after they said they were not following protocols to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions.”
Operation Safe Open is being run by TABC to ensure the bars are following requirements including indoor customer capacity limits of 50% and social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups of customers.
Here are the bars that have had their permits suspended:
- Handlebar Houston, Houston
- BARge 25, Seabrook
- Harris House of Heroes, Dallas
- The New PR’s, Fort Worth
- UnBARlievable (West 6th), Austin
- Little Woodrow’s, Lubbock
- Coconuts, El Paso
- Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, Austin
- Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot Icehouse, Austin
- Werk Bar, El Paso
- Marty’s Live, Dallas
- Elevate Night Club, McAllen
Here's what TABC says about the operation:
"TABC is strictly monitoring bar and restaurant activity and will pursue emergency license suspensions if there are violations that are a threat to public health and safety. TABC has the authority to suspend any license that poses a continuing threat to the public welfare. The first infraction will result in up to a 30-day license suspension, and the second will result in up to a 60-day suspension."
RELATED: UPDATE: 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County, 27 people hospitalized
RELATED: Map: Keeping track of Houston-area coronavirus cases
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter
Great news if you watch TV with an antenna
KHOU has just upgraded its technology. If you were unable to receive KHOU with your antenna in the past, try again on channel 11.11. You may have to rescan your channels for it to work – if that’s the case, we’ve got some instructions at KHOU.com/antenna. If you already see KHOU on 11.1, you may now ALSO see it on 11.11 – it’s the exact same programming. We’re really excited to be able to bring our KHOU 11 News, CBS shows and sports, Wheel of Fortune, Ellen and Great Day Houston to more homes around the area. If you’re still having trouble, please contact us here and we’ll try to get you set up.