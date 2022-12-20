City of Beaumont creates new standalone EMS Department to better serve area residents, accepting applications immediately

The new department will report directly to the city manager to put an increased focus on public safety.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont created a new standalone Emergency Medical Services Department that they hope will better serve area residents.

The new department will report directly to the city manager to put an increased focus on public safety and the health and welfare of the community, according to a City of Beaumont release.

"We are continually looking for ways to improve how we serve the community, and the new EMS Department will be able to offer a greater range of care and well-being for the citizens of Beaumont,” City Manager Kenneth Williams said.

The new department can field up to nine ambulances, which is more than the current capacity of five to seven trucks. It will employ about 80 full-time employees once fully staffed.

Beaumont officials hope it will be operational by spring. That date is contingent upon the number of qualified applications received.

Officials are accepting applications for all positions immediately. Applications can be found on the city's website.

Beaumont Fire-Rescue and the EMS Department are collaboratively working on new initiatives to enhance their services. These efforts include the creation of a new Mobile Integrated Healthcare Program, which is set to increase the level of care EMS providers can offer.

The program will provide individualized non-emergency medical assessments and preventive healthcare education without the need for “costly and potentially unnecessary transportation or hospital visits.”

“These screenings have the ability to provide an additional level of care for citizens while better allocating internal resources,” Max Nguyen, EMS manager, said. "They conserve valuable hospital and ambulance space while connecting individuals to the appropriate social services. It’s a program we can’t wait to bring to Beaumont and feel is very much needed due to the daily volume and types of 9-1-1 calls we receive.”

In 2023, Beaumont Fire-Rescue is set to launch a Fire Cadet program for people aged 18 to 35. Before being sworn in, recruits will be able to get hands-on training and experience.

The Fire Cadet Program is set to provide a way for current single-certified firefighters with advanced EMT paramedic qualifications to become dual-certified.

“We are excited about the ability to reach a new group of young adults and want to show them how rewarding a career as a first responder can be while bolstering our recruiting pipeline. Training more firefighters only benefits the community,” Fire Chief Earl White said.