SAN FRANCISCO — California health officials say 7,600 people who returned to the state after visiting China during the outbreak of the coronavirus [COVID-19] have been asked to quarantine themselves at home since.

The California Department of Public Health says the travelers are being asked to monitor their health, stay home and limit interactions .

All returned to the United States from China on or after Feb. 2. The U.S. is funneling travelers from China to 11 airports to ensure they get medical screening and care.

So far, 10 people have tested positive for the virus in California.

On Friday, Sacramento County confirmed its first case of COVID-19. According to Dr. Peter Beilensen, director of the Sacramento County Department of Health Services, the U.S. cases have primarily been travel-related.

The virus has infected more than 75,000 people and killed more than 2,000 in China. In the U.S, the CDC reported 14 cases of infection first identified on U.S. soil and 21 cases of infection among U.S. evacuated from abroad to the U.S

Globally, there are 76,769 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization.

