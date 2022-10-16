'I found the lump': Breast cancer survivor details 'scary' journey, says Gift of Life helped save her

"I probably wouldn't have known where to turn or how to get that care, if it wasn't for the wonderful people at Gift of Life guiding me through it."

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — A breast cancer survivor and Beaumont non-profit organization are urging others to get screened and tested, stating early detection is the key to survival.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Huge pink ribbons can be seen across Beaumont as Southeast Texans work to raise awareness and hopefully save lives.

October is a busy month for the Julie Rogers Gift of Life Program, a non-profit organization in Beaumont. The organization helps hundreds of people each year.

“Early screening, early detection, is simply the best protection,” Norma Sampson, executive director for Gift of Life, said. “Actually, I don't think we ever really have a slow time because there are so many people that need our services."

MORE ON: How to sponsor or participate in the Gift of Life Monster Dash

Sampson and her staff work to make sure Southeast Texans have access to free mammograms, prostate cancer screenings, cancer education, and prevention programs.

“We become that widened circle and extension of a network of support for their family,” Sampson said. “They become very close. They are really part of our family, and we get to hold their hand through that journey."

Debbie Burton is a breast cancer survivor that the organization helped.

“Well, I thought I had a lump, and I panicked of course,” Burton said. “I never thought about it. I mean, I knew it was in the family, but I never worried about it until I found the lump."

Burton credits Gift of Life Beaumont with helping to save her life. When Burton had no insurance, the organization helped her get a mammogram.

"I actually went through one surgery, and it wasn't successful. They didn't get it all,” Burton said. “So, I ended up going back for another surgery. I probably wouldn't have known where to turn or how to get that care, if it wasn't for the wonderful people at Gift of Life guiding me through it."

As soon as Burton noticed the signs, she acted fast. Gift of Life members believe the key to survival is early detection.

“It was scary,” Burton said. “But on the other hand, I just had on my mind, ‘I have to do this. I have kids and grandkid. I want to live my life.’"

Burton, Sampson, and Gift of Life organization members are urging Southeast Texas to heed their warnings and get tested.

“Get the mammogram,” Burton said. “You don't have to find a lump. Just get a regular mammogram, and be safe and be sure you don't have something going on."

Gift of Life members are gearing up for their big Monster Dash 5K Ribbon Run taking place on Saturday, October 29, 2022 in downtown Beaumont.

They are still looking for sponsors and runners. Anyone who would like to sign up can do so on their website.