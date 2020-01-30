BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost 200 Americans were moved out of China Wednesday morning as world officials try to get a handle on the spread of the Coronavirus.

In the last week, two Texas students were tested for it (Baylor & Texas A&M), but results were negative.

RELATED: UPDATE | Coronavirus test comes back negative for Baylor student

RELATED: UPDATE: Texas A&M student tests negative for 2019 novel coronavirus, county officials say

The risk of the strain appearing in Southeast Texas is low, but staff at Baptist Hospital are prepared should it arise.

Doctor Victor Ho, with Baptist, says if a patient were to come into the emergency room with symptoms associated with the Coronavirus, a screening would take place.

"Unfortunately, there is no quick magic test like there is for the flu or strep, there isn't any for the Coronavirus. It's a very specific strain so we would have to get a sample and we would send it off the CDC," Ho said.

The patient would then answer a series of questions.

If, for example, a patient met criteria such as:

- Traveled to China in the past three weeks

- Have respiratory issues

- Run a fever

Medical staff would give them a mask and take them to one of their negative pressure rooms.

RELATED: Airlines drop flights, as agencies work to contain spread of coronavirus

RELATED: Olympic qualifying events canceled, moved amid Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

Sarah Morris is the Emergency Department Process Improvement Coordinator for Baptist Hospital.

She explained to 12News how the room functions.

"Escort them to one of our negative pressure rooms to protect the public from the spread of the disease. Our negative pressure rooms have a venting system, called a negative pressure system, to prevent the spread of the infection into the hospital or to the public," Morris said.

Baptist Hospital has three of the rooms in its emergency room, with more throughout the hospital.

"They also have a communication box and window so we can communicate and monitor the patient without entering the room over and over," Morris said.

MORE | Fact-checking viral coronavirus videos and claims

Tests would determine how long a patient would have to stay inside the room.

Doctor Ho told 12News when it comes to the Coronavirus, knowing what it is can prevent a lot of panic.

"Think about how can I be exposed. If I have cold symptoms is it the common cold? Was I exposed to somebody, was I in China? If I wasn't than no, so really it's more education than anything," Ho said.

If you're wondering about what the symptom's are for Coronavirus, Doctor Ho says "(HO SAYS) "They're very similar to any other upper respiratory infections; cough, congestion, fever, runny nose, malaise."

So far, the Coronavirus has killed 170 people.

Yet, it's the flu that doctors are more worried about with more than 8,000 people in the United States, having already died from it this flu season according to the CDC.

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System tells us they are also prepared to treat the Coronavirus, stating in a release:

Out of an abundance of caution, CHRISTUS Health is utilizing the current CDC interim guidelines for screening patients, isolation precaution guidance, and personal protective equipment for patients that may have been exposed to this new virus. We also have reviewed our supplies to make sure we have what we need in the remote chance that we encounter a patient infected with this rare illness. We have always screened visitors to our clinical points of access for international travel, to assess for various evolving infections disease risks, including this one. If a patient meets the current CDC criteria, and is exhibiting symptoms consistent with the virus, we will isolate the patient in a private room and take proper respiratory precautions to safely assess and treat them. We will work closely with local and state health departments in any instance of screening. We will continue to monitor the situation regarding the Coronavirus as it evolves.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Beaumont man indicted, accused of trying to steal bra, handbag from Port Arthur Target

Franklin Graham barred from third venue ahead of UK tour over LGBTQ views

Lumberton man arrested after YouTuber lures him to meet '14-year-old boy' at WalMart