BEAUMONT, Texas — After a Beaumont attorney spent four days in isolation due to coronavirus concerns, medical staff and community members were relieved to find out Mark Sparks does not have the sickness.

It took days for those test results to come back.

On Tuesday, 12News followed up with the City of Beaumont Health Department to find out how they rate the response to the health crisis.

Beaumont Public Health Director Sherry Ulmer told 12News that the past week has been filled with meetings. The staff was relieved to find out the result, but the work continues.

While the majority of the focus around the world has been the coronavirus, Ulmer believes the biggest risk in Southeast Texas is the flu.

Worldwide, there are more than 40,000 cases of the coronavirus.

In the United States, there are only 13 confirmed cases. None of those are in Texas.

Overall, Ulmer believes that plans worked--but she says there's always room for improvement.

RELATED: Beaumont attorney tested for coronavirus spent four days in isolation room, says staff is prepared

RELATED: Test results show man at Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas does not have coronavirus

"We practice these types of exercises just in case so we know our communication partners, we know our partners in the community and we know our partners in other jurisdiction so we feel very prepared right now," Ulmer said.

She says plans are in the works to meet with local health officials about ways to ensure everything runs smoothly if another person is tested for the virus in Beaumont.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Jussie Smollett indicted by Chicago special prosecutor

Big Thicket launches youth kayaking program, invites groups to come and explore

President Trump again proposes ending student loan forgiveness program