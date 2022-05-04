Southeast Texas parents scrambling to feed babies amid recalls, supply chain shortages

Baby formula is scarce in stores, and parents are desperately trying to find food for their babies.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A multitude of issues going on around the globe have led to shortages that have Texas parents scrambling to keep their babies fed.

Baby formula is scarce in stores, and parents are desperately trying to find food for their babies. Recalls and supply chain issues have made the task almost impossible.

Manufacturers are struggling to keep the product on the shelves. Desperate times are calling for desperate measures.

A Texas non-profits are making sure that parents do not break the bank buying overpriced online formula or risk their baby’s health by attempting to make formula at home.

There are many safe, affordable, and accessible resources out there for parents. One alternative formula is breastmilk, but not all mothers can produce milk of their own.

That is where Mother’s Milk Bank at Austin comes in. The organization provides human milk to premature babies in the hospital and babies at homes.

All a parent needs is a prescription from their physician that they need donor milk.

The organization goes to great lengths to make sure milk given to parents is safe for babies.

All breast milk is pasteurized to kill any bacteria and make it safe for consumption. Also, all donors have to undergo extensive testing to be able to donate.

“There are some common diagnoses that we look for so that you can seek insurance coverage for this. It can be anything such as having a baby that's preterm, if they have formula intolerance failure to thrive anything like that,” Kara Michael, lactation consultant said.

Mother’s Milk Bank at Austin also offers a financial assistance program.

Those who would like to become a breast milk donor can visit the Mother’s Milk Bank at Austin website or call them at 512-494-0800.