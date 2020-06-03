BEAUMONT, Texas — Warm weather combined with rain and wind is the perfect blend for the beginning of an allergy nightmare.

Dr. Russell Perry is an allergy and immunology specialist at Family Allergy and Asthma Center.

"We rarely stay below freezing for more than a few hours in this year in our winters time. That's always a good condition for growing pollen," Perry said.

He says allergy sufferers should buckle up.

"In Southeast Texas, every allergy season is pretty significant," Perry said.

Because the small break you just had, well it's the last for a while.

"Our tree season as you see it starts in late February and it will run and I'll tell people, usually until the end of school or about Memorial Day and it will start slacking off," Perry said.

March marks the beginning of grass season, and depending on rain, will last until November.

"We typically get a grass season that peaks in May and June and instead of stopping, it just kind of smolders through the summer and will pick up with weed season in the fall," Perry said.

During spring in Southeast Texas, trees are an allergy sufferers enemy.

"A lot of people see the pine in the spring and think that's what is bothering them but it's the ash and the elm and the oak and the stuff that you don't see that's floating around in the air that you are actually breathing in," Perry said.

The endless sneezing, watery eyes, itchy nose and throat, ears and eyes are all signs you have allergies.

According to Weather.com, the pollen count is high right now in Southeast Texas.

So what can you do to fight it?

Dr. Perry says the first thing is avoidance. Stay indoors during those peak times of day. Experts say that's typically from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and at dusk.

Don't leave doors and windows to your home open.

Use eye drops and nasal spray. Take allergy medication.

You can also make sure you have a good air filter for your home. If you come outside, change clothes immediately and take a shower to wash off pollen.

If all else fails, call an allergist.

"We tend to see the folks that have tried that and have talked to their regular doctor and are still struggling or maybe that have lower airway involvement with asthma and some of those things," Perry said.

If you're trying to decide if you are suffering from allergies or a cold. Dr. Perry says allergies never run a fever but can lead to sinus infections.

Also, if you are sneezing quite a a bit, that's a telltale sign you have allergies.

