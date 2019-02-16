ORANGE, Texas — A friend of American music legend Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown helped to restore his gravestone in Orange.

The headstone of the Grammy award-winning guitarist broke into pieces after Hurricane Harvey swept through the Hollywood Cemetery in Orange last year.

Stephen "Doc" Watson is the Beaumont man who reached out to a local company to help fix his friend's gravestone. The High Cross Monument agreed to repair the broken pieces for free. They are working on gluing the pieces back together.

Watson said he met Brown in the mid 80's and performed with him several times. Brown died in Orange shortly after Hurricane Katrina.

"There is a common thread throughout American music for generations," Watson said. "I want to honor that, and one way to do that is remember america's great musicians."

The broken pieces of the headstone are expected to be fully restored and put back together within the next two days.