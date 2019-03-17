HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies said a man was hit by a car racing down a road near Jersey Village early Sunday morning.

The accident happened at about 4:50 a.m. in the 10100 block of Houston Oaks Dr.

Lieutenant James Lovett with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a red race car lost control and hit a black truck before hitting the man who was standing outside of the truck. He then ran into some bushes before crashing out in a business parking lot.

Investigators are not sure if the man was an innocent bystander or standing at the finish line of the race. They also said they can't confirm if the red car was racing solo.

Several witnesses are being interviewed. No arrests have been made yet.

The driver of the race car is okay.

Two days ago, Harris County Precinct 5 deputies warned of street racing ahead of the TX2K19, the annual racing event that attracts thousands to Baytown each spring.

“Street racing is illegal in Texas. Constable Ted Heap reminds those with a need for speed that there are racing venues and events like Texas 2K where drivers can register and race on legal and designated roadways. But Precinct 5 deputies will arrest and charge those who are racing on public roadways and endangering their own lives and the lives of other innocent drivers and passengers.” Precinct 5 stated

Four people have been arrested for street racing so far, according to the constable’s office.

