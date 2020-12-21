Anonymous donor pays layaway balances at Kentucky Walmart

A Facebook post from a Hazard Walmart said the person gave $21,000, which paid the layaway balances for 96 families.

HAZARD, Ky. — Some eastern Kentucky residents got an early Christmas present last week when their layaway items were paid off by an anonymous donor.

WYMT-TV reports a Facebook post from a Hazard Walmart said the person gave $21,000, which paid the layaway balances for 96 families.

Courtney McIntosh said a family member’s balance was paid off, making their Christmas less stressful. She said no words can express her gratitude for the donation.

Hazard Walmart manager Jason Higgins says it’s touching when customers pay off others’ layaways during the holiday season and the store is honored to play a small role in it.

