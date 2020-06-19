KILLEEN, Texas — Family and friends were expected to gather outside Fort Hood at 4 p.m. Friday in the latest rally to get answers about missing Fort Hood soldier Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen's family started holding the rallies at Rancier Ave. and Fort Hood St. in May. 6 News will stream it live here and on our Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.

Guillen was last seen April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. wearing a black T-shirt in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood.

Her car keys, room key, identification card and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

Fort Hood announced Thursday it was investigating claims Guillen was sexually harassed.

The Army Criminal Investigative Command offered $25,000 for information that helps find Guillen.

The League of United Latin Citizens of American announced Tuesday it was adding $25,000 to the reward. Rapper Baby Bash also said he would offer $5,000.

