TEMPLE, Texas — H-E-B is thanking its employees for topping a recent survey by giving each of them a $100 dollar bill.

Earlier this year, customer data science company dunnhumby released it's third annual Retailer Preference Index , which named H-E-B as the top U.S. grocery retailer in the country. H-E-B's new ranking dethroned Trader Joe's and even beat out Amazon and Costco, the previous top three retailers.

For the study, dunnhumby looked at 60 grocery retailers across the U.S., including Food Lion, Albertsons, Aldi, Safeway, Target and Walmart. It also surveyed 7,500 consumers to understand how they think about the industry.

In a release, an H-E-B spokesperson said, "At H-E-B, our success starts with our people. H-E-B is committed to investing in our Partners who we consider the heart and soul of our company. To celebrate being named the #1 grocery retailer in the nation by dunnhumby, we presented each Partner with a $100 bill. It’s H-E-B’s way of saying thank you for all the hard work and passionate service our Partners provide each and every day to our customers and the many communities we serve throughout Texas."

H-E-B employs more than 110,000 people in more than 300 communities across Texas.

