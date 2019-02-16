GROVES, Texas — Victor and Diana Lege have been living on Friar Tuck Lane in Groves for over 20 years.

They said it is usually a quiet neighborhood, but it turned a little frightening Wednesday night.

"I heard this sound, and I really thought it was in the living room," Diana said.

Diana looked around the house, but there was nothing there. What the couple saw the next morning was a complete shock.

The blinds were frayed.

"There was a big bullet hole through the window," said Diana. "The bullet had come through grazed the back of the TV, hit the wall and then bounced on to the floor."

A Groves couple is worried after someone shot at that window Wednesday night.

Cherith Cobbs

Groves police are working to figure out what happened, but haven't found out yet who committed this crime

"We don't make enemies or anything, so we can't understand why this happened," Victor said.

The Leges have since increased security at their home. Their plea to whoever committed the crime is to think before you act.

"That's a ridiculous thing to do, because you could hurt somebody," Diana said. "Even if you're shooting straight up in the air, it could hurt somebody.

The Leges said they did file a police report, but they told 12News they have not heard any updates on the incident.