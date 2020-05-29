SAN ANTONIO — Pictures from early Friday morning show the Alamo cenotaph was vandalized with spray paint.

The red graffiti was found by police on the historic marble statue in Alamo Plaza around 1:15 a.m. The words read "white supremacy," "profit over people" and "the ALAMO"—each lined prefaced with a downward-facing arrow.

Later on Friday morning, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told KENS 5 that a person suspected in another apparent act of vandalism on Travis Street just a few blocks away, 25-year-old Noah Benjamin Escamilla, is also suspected in this incident. Escamilla, however, has yet to be formally charged in the Alamo Plaza vandalism.

KENS 5