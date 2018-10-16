TEXAS — Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday issued a State Disaster Declaration for 18 Texas counties impacted by recent flooding in Central Texas.

The counties included in the disaster declaration from Tuesday are: Bastrop, Burnet, Colorado, Fayette, Hood, Jim Wells, Kerr, Kimble, La Salle, Live Oak, Llano, Mason, McMullen, Nueces, Real, San Patricio, Travis, and Williamson.

On Friday afternoon, Gov. Abbott held a press conference and added 36 counties to the list from earlier in the week with: Bandera, Baylor, Blanco, Brown, Callahan, Cameron, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Edwards, Erath, Gillespie, Hamilton, Haskell, Hidalgo, Jones, Kendall, Kinney, Lampasas, Liberty, Madison, Mills, Nolan, Palo Pinto, Parker, San Jacinto, San Saba, Shackelford, Somervell, Stephens, Taylor, Throckmorton, Uvalde, Walker, Willacy, and Zavala Counties.

"Because of the magnitude of what has happened already and what is expected to come I have added 36 additional counties to my state disaster declaration." said Abbott.

Abbott has authorized the use of all available resources to help the rescue efforts.

"We have already deployed 12 helicopters... 30 boats, and more than 125 high powered vehicles to help people as needed." stated Abbott.

This comes after Abbott ordered the Texas State Operations Center (SOC) to increase its readiness level as severe weather and flooding hit parts of Texas.

Thus, the SOC elevated its readiness level from level IV (normal conditions) to level III (increased readiness) at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Gov. Abbott also ordered state resources to be available to assist local officials in their response efforts.

“When severe weather strikes, Texas will ensure our responders and local officials have what they need to respond and protect those in harm's way,” said Governor Abbott. "I also urge all Texans to take their safety into their own hands by closely monitoring changing weather conditions and heeding warnings from local officials.”

Texas Game Warden Search and Rescue teams involved in air and water rescues along Llano River. Calls for service are coming in one after the other. Heed local warnings as flooding will continue in the area for the foreseeable future. #txwx @tpwdnews pic.twitter.com/g3p0wdgRA0 — Texas Game Warden (@TexasGameWarden) October 16, 2018

RELATED:

'Historic' flooding of Llano River in Central Texas prompts mass evacuations

Llano River floodwaters wash away Kingsland bridge in 'historic' flood event

LCRA closing several Austin area lakes; flood operation begin at Mansfield, Tom Miller dams

State and partner agencies included in this effort include:

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, ESF-9 (TX-TF 1)

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas Military Department

Texas Department of State Health Services

American Red Cross

State Mass Care

Texans are encouraged to follow these safety tips:

When severe storms threaten, the safest place to be is indoors.

Avoid areas already flooded and avoid any fast-flowing water.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

Dangerous waters can seem deceptively calm, and if you encounter flooding, move to higher ground.

Keep in mind that flood dangers are even harder to recognize at night.

Stay informed by monitoring weather radios and news broadcasts for updated information on current and anticipated severe weather in your area.

For more tips related to Texas storms and flooding, click here.

© 2018 KVUE-TV