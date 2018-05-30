In an interview with 2 on Your Side, Former Trump campaign aide and Republican Political Strategist Michael Caputo said he is working to bring comedian Roseanne Barr back on the air.

Caputo, who lives in Western New York, is an executive with an online streaming startup company called Bond. The streaming site plans to launch on June 25th, and hopes to create a new economic model for the film and video industry through subscribers and crowd investing.

"I think people make mistakes when they're on Twitter when they're trying to crack jokes, none of it's funny, and it tends to happen to people who are trying to be funny," Caputo said. "I don't think she was funny at all. I found it to be a profoundly disgusting comment, but I think she made a mistake, just like others in our community have made mistakes and at some point in time, they have to be able to return to their normal life. They have to be able to make a living."

ABC canceled the "Roseanne" reboot following a racist tweet from Barr aimed at Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett. In an interview first published in The Daily Beast, Caputo said he's reaching out to Barr in the hopes of capitalizing on her popularity and giving the show a new platform.

"I think that Roseanne can find her way through to apologize to the community, to apologize to the people she offended most, and move on with her life," Caputo told 2 on Your Side. "To think that she can't is almost totalitarian. I think that she deserves a second chance."

